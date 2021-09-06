Workers of the defunct Premier Timber, Bolorunduro, in Akure, Ondo State yesterday trooped out in their large numbers to protest their several years of unpaid benefits.

The workers said the protest became necessary after several letters, complaints and even appeal had been made to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

According to the protesters they are resorting to protests to draw the attention of the government and the general public to their plight.

The aggrieved pensioners claimed that they had been denied the redundancy benefits of the sum of N182,119,953.10 while the pension allowances stand at $6,528,320.35.

Displaying various placards to express their grievances, the protesters blocked the Akure/ Owo highway, preventing travellers and other users of the road from carrying out their activities.

A spokesman for the protesters, Titus Poolson, said before the company became moribund in 2009, the former workers were owed redundancy benefits and pension allowances in various sums, depending on the number of years put into the service of the company.

He said the amount owed the workers represented part of the redundancy benefits and pension allowances of over 600 former workers of the company, out of which, 155 were captured in a judgment delivered on the 14th day of June 2019, by the National Industrial Court, Akure, on a suit filed by the 155 former workers.