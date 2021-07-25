The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State has expressed concern over the delay in the completion of five major road projects in Aba State by the government even as the African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided N27bn for their funding.

The publicity secretary of the party, Hon Felix Nkoro, stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia yesterday, saying the roads which are to be constructed are Port Harcourt, Ngwa, Obohia, Ohanku, and Omuma with underground drainage systems.

Picking Port Harcourt road in particular, he said it remained a major income generating area for the state:

“Its economic importance cannot be over emphasised and it is very disheartening for the government to play politics with the road. The road has many government facilities like the National High School, Umuagbai Secondary School and Ohabiam Secondary School as well as Ohabiam and Obuda Primary Schools, many financial institutions and other business organizations,” he said.

Nkoro, who noted that the party would soon publish the details of the fund, added; “Since the money for the roads has been released, the administration has no moral or legal justification not to use same for the purpose for which it is meant.”

He accused the PDP administration of harassing, intimidating and threatening the APGA member in the state House of Assembly representing Aba South state constituency, Hon Obinna Ichita, for performing his constitutional and legislative duties.

According to him, the lawmaker had angered the administration, when he drew its attention to mounting refuse dumps in some places in the constituency and the inherent dangers, saying it should have addressed the challenge and not the line of action it took.

“We hereby call on the good people of the constituency not to be Intimidated by the anti-democratic tendencies regarding the verbal attack on Ichita because of his boldness in speaking out for their interest,” he added.