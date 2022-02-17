The Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, has said the federal government is working with State governors to address the problem of right-of-way which he said is delaying many power projects across the country.

Aliyu stated this while receiving the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, led by its chairman, Mr Dere Otubu who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said government is taking inventory of all the right-of-way challenges nationwide in order to engage state governors.

Saying Eko Electricity Distribution company is the best electricity distribution company in terms of financial performance, Abubakar urged other DisCos to follow the example of Eko electricity distribution firm. Noting that Eko Disco could do more in the area of customer care and confidence.

Abubakar pointed out that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best in providing the enabling environment for all segments of the electricity value chain to perform at optimum level.

On power theft, Abubakar informed the meeting that currently, there are over 100 ongoing projects by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that will help in addressing power theft and to ensure grid stability.

On his part, Otubu said the visit was aimed at congratulating the minister and to encourage him to do more of the good work he has been doing for improved power supply in Nigeria.

solicited the support of the minister for increased power capacity for Eko DisCo.

Also, managing director, Eko DisCo, Engr. Fadeyibi Adeoye called for government’s intervention to end power theft. He restates the commitment of the company for better services to its customers and the willingness of the company to partner with the federal government for rural electrification.