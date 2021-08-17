Former students of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kwara State Centre, have appealed to the federal government to prevail on the institute to release their results.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the spokesperson for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 sets, Mr Ahmed Abdulwahab, who lamented the NTI’s failure to release the results, explained that their career in their respective workplaces is being jeopardised.

He added that despite completing the payment of all necessary fees, efforts to get their notification of result or certificates had proved abortive.

AbdulWahab, who claimed they had finished the programme since 2017, wondered why their results had not been released till now, explaining that many of them registered for the programme to get promoted among other benefits in their workplaces.

He explained that efforts were made by the generality of the students to get their results released through letter of appeal written and addressed to the NTI National Coordinator and several other meetings held with the Kwara Centre Coordinator of the NTI, Adedokun Tinuade and the then Desk Officer, Ayantola Musibaudeen, but yielded no positive results.

“We made several attempts through a letter of appeal and even engaged the Centre Coordinator in Kwara including the then Desk Officer to ensure that our results are released without no further delay but all these efforts prove abortive,” he explained.

The students expressed worry over the delay in getting their results many years after the completion of their studies, explaining that many of them had lost opportunities because they couldn’t tender the results when the need arise.