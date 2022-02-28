Delegates for State Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Sunday rebuffed moves by the Electoral Committee sent by the National Working Committee of the party to persuade them to agree on a consensus list of executive members for the state.

It was gathered that the appeal made by the chairman of the committee, the Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri to them to support the consensus list was rejected.

Addressing the delegates Governor Diri said it was not the intention of the committee to start the congress late, adding that they have been in Lagos since Saturday and have been having discussions with the leaders of the party on the need to have a common front for the state congress.

The governor who said their leaders have spoken to them to adopt the consensus list was dazed when the delegates revolted and insisted they want to go into congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diri said, “We have been here since yesterday, talking to the elders of our party to present a common front and they agreed to work together, therefore we expected, we believe this Congress will be able to bring the members of the PDP together.

“We would like all of us who have been accredited to come here as delegates to listen to our leaders and elders and do the needful by agreeing on who they have already agreed on.”

After saying this the delegates revolted and insisted on going into the congress, Diri then said, “In case you don’t believe in that, you are equally free to exercise your right. We are in a democracy.

‘’We are not forcing it down anybody’s throat. This would have been the beginning of unity in Lagos State PDP. Anybody that does not want the unity of Lagos State PDP, please show him the way out. PDP in Lagos, we won’t be decimated,” he fumed.

ADVERTISEMENT