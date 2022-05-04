Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have cordoned-off the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat at Atan Offot, Uyo, the state capital.

This followed the continued protests of angry youths and supporters of aspirants over the conduct and outcome of last Saturday’s delegates’ election.

The delegates are to vote for aspirants to various political offices later this month.

The party leadership under Mr Aniekan Akpan is currently screening aspirants for the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and state Assembly positions as well as politicians on consultations to the party’s State Working Committee (SWC).

The youths who marched on the major streets of Uyo, yesterday, were however prevented from gaining entrance into the party office by the police, that were drafted to quell the protest by the commissioner of police (CP), Mr Amengheme Andrew.

When LEADERSHIP visited the secretariat yesterday, most visitors were turned back by the gun-wielding police operatives, who blocked the two entrances from Abak Road and Aka Etinan axis.

However, one of the leaders of the protests, Hon Kufre Essien, alleged that “the delegates’ election purportedly held last Saturday across the 329 political wards in the state were not visible anywhere across the 31 local government areas as declared by government officials.”

He said, “Ballot materials were diverted to private homes of government loyalists, especially the designated places of leaders of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), which is a socio-political group formed and funded specifically for the enthronement of Pastor Umo Eno, governor Udom Emmanuel’s choice of successor in 2023.

“The youths should be allowed to make their choice in an open, transparent and democratic process, instead of imposing a successor in an undemocratic and dictatorial manner. What we are demanding is the cancellation of the delegates’ election because it was completely hijacked and manipulated to favour the government’s camp.

“We have other aspirants like Senator Bassey Akpan, Mr. Akan Udofia, Mr. Akan Okon and many others who have bought nomination forms and were cleared for the primary, but what we are seeing is a reflection of the fact that government is afraid and the only thing to do is to try to manipulate the process, it is unacceptable because the PDP had assured a level playing field for all contenders.”

In a counter protest, officials and aides to Governor Udom Emmanuel, rallied another set of youths in solidarity march to accord credibility and legitimacy to the polls, noting that “the just concluded PDP Ward Congresses conducted across the state was peaceful, transparent and a reflection of the collective will of the people to choose their representatives.”

Addressing correspondents at the PDP Secretariat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor on marketing and brand management, Mr Ime Uwah, reaffirmed support of the youths to Governor Emmanuel’s administration, describing it as “peaceful and development driven”.

Uwah said Akwa Ibom youths are against all forms of insubordination by certain aggrieved persons, stressing that election should be seen as a competition where one campaigns and get votes.