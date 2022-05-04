Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Ambassador Leader Sampson, has declared that the party remains the best alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election.

Sampson, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, expressed the hope that the ADC will pull surprises during the general election.

He stated that more Nigerians have indicated interest in running on the party’s platform for all the available elective positions in the forthcoming general election.

The ADC Chairman said, “Already, we have commenced the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms and l can assure you that the responses being received so far had been overwhelming.

“Truly, we are not being carried away with the good turnout of the aspirants coming to purchase our forms but very cautious in ensuring that all our prospective aspirants must be the sellable type.

“The aspirants must be the type that would suit the taste of the public in offering better service, having seen that ADC is the only alternate party to identity with as far as the 2023 general election is concerned.”

Sampson stated that no fewer than 10 Nigerians have indicated interest to contest the presidential election on the platform of ADC.

He said, “l can authoritatively inform you that presently, ADC has gotten not less than ten aspirants gunning for the presidential seat; an indication to show that the party is well represented at all the contestable elective positions come 2023.”