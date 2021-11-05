A delegation from Daura, Katsina State has urged Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The team comprising traditional and political stakeholders from Daura visited the governor yesterday in Lokoja, Kogi State, said the trip was “consequent on your unalloyed support and loyalty to Mr President.”

The spokesperson of the delegation, Mato Daura, said they observed Governor Bello’s love for the president has been unprecedented and that through his close relationship, certain virtues and values have been imbibed.

Mato also urged Governor Bello to throw his hat into the ring in the forthcoming 2023 general election, assuring him that the group would throw their weight behind him as their most preferred candidate.

In his response, the governor thanked the delegation for such encomiums poured on him, adding that only an ingrate would not appreciate the work of President Buhari.

He stated that from history, the president has been sacrificing and has continued to do the same for the safety and emancipation of the country from his military rule to his current time as the civilian head of the country.

The governor mentioned that the President is one of those leaders who do not have an account or properties offshore, adding that even while on the sick bed he never ceased to seek the good interest of the nation.