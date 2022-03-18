The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called on the National Assembly not delete Section 84 (12) in the Electoral Act 2022, stating that it will cripple democratic choices.

TMG chairman, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, stated this on Friday during a meeting aimed at ensuring electoral transparency in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

According to Rafsanjani, TMG strongly do not support the call to delete sSction 84 (12) in the new electoral law and urged the National Assembly to disregard the call.

“Because this call is, you know, an attempt to cripple to democratic choice of Nigerians by bringing in people who are already beneficiary who are serving who are using their position to influence the electoral process.

“We do not support this kind of unfair contest where people are using their incumbency as a political appointees, to come and override those other members.

“So they are using their position to influence the outcome of the election by using, in some instances money, using security, using all sorts of privileges that they have, and it is only fair that there should be equal level-playing ground.

“So, we do not understand why the president want to institutionalise such disadvantage, disposition in Nigeria. We thought as somebody who is talking about anti-corruption, he should know that there’s a greater implication for allowing people who are serving as political appointees to take advantage over the other members.

“So, we call on the National Assembly to totally disregard this call because this call is not meant to defend democracy. It is not meant to defend free, fair and equal opportunity for all. So, Transition Monitoring Group is solidly calling on the National Assembly not to consider this amendment. Now, we have not even tested the law and you want to amend it, so that it will be business as usual. We say no to that,” Rafsanjani stated.

