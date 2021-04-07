BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

Amid controversy trailing calls by the National Assembly to delist local councils from the nation’s constitution, a member of the House of Representatives Hon. Jide Jimoh representing Lagos Mainland Constituency has insisted that delisting local government administration from the Constitution would help the third tier of government to be more efficient.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Lagos, he said delisting the local government would allow the state government to create as many local governments it has the capacity to finance.

He said, ‘‘As far as I am concerned, having local government areas listed in the constitution is an aberration.

‘‘The local government should be delisted from the Constitution ,allow the states to determine how many local government areas they want, that does not erode the position of the Constitution that allows three tiers of government.

‘‘On the fear of local government staff that it will lead to scrapping of local government administration he said everybody has his opinion and his opinion supersedes theirs.

‘’Do you know why? If Oyo State can create additional local government areas and service it, to the benefit of humanity I don’t see any problem with it. Lagos State has done that and it has been successful.’’