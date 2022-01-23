Goal-oriented and daring, Aisha Salisu is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of March Energy Limited (MEL), a company committed to providing first-class oil and gas (O&G) services and solutions.

There is no gainsaying that the oil magnate who hails from northern Nigeria is one of the foremost women in the male-dominated profession and strives to lead in the provision of sustainable solutions as well as services that make companies in the oil and gas sector achieve expected outcomes and become more successful.

Known for her generosity, Aisha Salisu who is an astute business executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist while speaking with newsmen in Abuja Nigeria, stressed the need to encourage more women to venture into oil and gas sector.

She noted that her company was established in Nigeria to provide an array of specialised services within the oil and gas sector.

According to her, “Our core activities are in exploration, production, marketing and distribution of petroleum products; supply of industrial equipment, materials and support services for oil and gas operations.”

Aisha Salisu noted that with a talented and experienced team, MEL possesses the experience, versatility, and capacity to help businesses achieve their objectives in a cost-efficient manner fully compliant with quality, health, safety, and environmental standards.

“We do this safely, economically, and professionally with a profound sense of respect and regard for the host communities in which we operate.

“We pride ourselves in forging strategic alliances with reputable suppliers and partners internationally and locally to deliver optimal service and value to our esteemed clients,” she said.

On the need to engage more women in the oil and gas sector, she said companies that have a significant share of female leaders outperform their peers.

On her part, she said it has been a very interesting career and experience in the oil and gas sector, adding that it is quite challenging, at first, “especially, because I had to learn on the job in a sector dominated by men. However, it has been a wonderful experience.”

She also noted that in the next ten years, www.marchenergy.org will be a world-class global energy firm.

The CEO said, “We are also working towards harnessing the gains in the renewable energy sector. We are paying great attention to the emerging trends in the industry.

“Currently, Nigeria generates a small amount of energy from renewable sources such as hydropower, solar, wind, and biomass, we feel we can contribute our quota to the nation’s growing need.”

She also argued that the perception of northern Nigerian women is at variance with what is truly obtainable, explaining that they are doing great as entrepreneurs and in almost all professions.

Aisha Salisu, however, urged that such perception should be corrected to attract more opportunities for northern women.

She said, “Maybe, due to poor media coverage but northern women are doing well. Most of them are entrepreneurs and also doing well in various fields they find themselves in.

“But, there is low representation of women in the oil and gas sector. I feel more women can get into this sector especially now that Nigeria is moving towards renewable energy. I want to see more women in this space. It is quite encouraging.”

She further noted that her greatest challenge in the sector is the bottleneck.

“It is quite difficult as a woman in most male-dominated professions, hence you must acquire the right skills and be well-grounded in technicalities involved to make you stand out. The value you add matters and your problem-solving skills will always open doors for you.

“Women should not feel defeated. All you need to do is to work hard. You know how difficult it is for a woman to attain a leadership position in Africa, but your problem-solving and managerial skills will surely create a niche for you.

“So, my organisation has delivered in several jobs where others failed. So, to me, I believe women can achieve their full potential.”

Aisha Salisu noted that she has continued to cross every hurdle along the way amid the multifaceted structure that serves both the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

She said her doggedness and her entrepreneurial spirit were what ushered her into a career in the oil and gas industry.

Aisha Salisu said her entrepreneurial spirit drew the attention of her boss who introduced her to haulage of oil and gas.

She said her resilience also earned her the support of oil and gas magnates in the north, like ADS Oil and Gas, which she said she started hauling petroleum products with and subsequently pivot her into the industry.

Aisha Salisu who is a Political Science graduate also sought a paradigm shift in the nation’s political space, urging youths to take up political and leadership positions in the country.

The CEO said she believes that the youths can achieve a lot more to move the nation forward than where it is at the moment.

“There is also an urgent need to douse the tension in the nation. I am concerned about the high level of divide and bigotry in the country, let us shun tribalism or tribalise crime, let us call out the criminal elements amongst us, and they should be punished and made to face the full wrath of the law,” she added.