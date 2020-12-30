By Orjime Moses, Abuja

History was made today as Olorogun Gbagi, a business Mogul, criminologist, politician, a bridge-builder arrived Oporoza, the home town of Ijaw WarLord, (GOC) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo a.k.a. Tompolo, to pay a Christmas visit to his Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun 11.

Gbagi who also made his intentions known to the Paramount ruler of Gbaramatu, said, “I am among the founding fathers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the most senior aspirant among those who are contesting now.

“I am interested in the number one seat of the state as Governor of Delta State come 2023 when his Excellency Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa completes his second term.

“Sir, with my business experience I will make Delta State home of foreign investors.”

His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe, the pere of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-west, in his prayers said, “I have heard of your fame, as number one investor in Delta State, as you started early consultation and first to reach my Palace, my Lord God made you to be first in the Governorship race of Delta State.”