Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called in Nigerians to dispassionately look for leaders who have the interest of the country at heart.

He said the leaders should be able to fashion the way forward so that the country can find rest.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the St. Peters Anglican Cathedral in Asaba yesterday, the governor, supported by former governor James Ibori; a former military administrator, Navy Commodore Walter Feghabo (rtd) and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, he said; “The federal government should create a forum to address insecurity and poverty. There are voices of anger across the land.”

While paying glowing tributes to his predecessors for laying a solid foundation for his administration, the governor said besides insecurity and poverty, the state had made appreciable progress in the areas of unity, peace and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bishop of Asaba Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Justus Mogekwu, urged political leaders to eschew tribalism, nepotism and ethnic bigotry, and embrace politics of integrity.

He said the word of God should spur those in the corridors of power to shun corruption, politics of bitterness and crimes against humanity.

He condemned the killings, stealing and destruction by insurgents across the country.