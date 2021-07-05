Gunmen have killed a mobile policeman attached to a chieftain of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Michael Johnny, in Warri/Effurun area of the state.

The gunmen who were allegedly after the politician and his wife were said to have launched the attack in a yellow Lexus Jeep at about 11:12am yesterday.

The hoodlums also killed the personal driver of the politician who hails from Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West local government area of the state.

The killings occurred when the late driver and the mobile policeman had just dropped the politician’s wife at an undisclosed church for Sunday service.

It was gathered that the gunmen believed to be hired assassins were alleged to be after Chief Johnny and his wife who were not in the vehicle when they struck at the popular Airport Junction in Effurun.

Sources who witnessed the gruesome killings said the late policeman was first shot on his right hand to demobilise him before being shot on the head for a second time by fleeing gunmen.

Both the driver and the mobile policeman, who were in the politician wife’s red Venza Jeep, died on the spot.

The gunmen, however, did not remove any property including the official rifle of the deceased policeman from the vehicle.

When contacted, Chief Johnny, an APC Ijaw leader, confirmed the incident.

He said the fleeing hoodlums were after him and his family, saying that his wife was not in the vehicle when the gunmen struck.

While decrying the killing of his driver and his police escort, he said he had reported the matter to the police and an investigation had commenced.

Meanwhile, the Delta State police command has confirmed the incident, saying the command had launched an investigation into the attack.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said no one was kidnapped during the incident or any rifle taken away.