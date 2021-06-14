The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North senatorial district has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari in his handling of the affairs of Nigeria.

Their position was contained in an eight-point communiqué signed by the state secretary of APC Delta caretaker committee, Chidi Okonji and Delta North senatorial chairman of the committee, George Okafor.

Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting in Agbor, the party appealed to all Nigerians “to show understanding of the complex nature of our world today and tone down their highly inflammatory rhetoric so as to give Mr. President the needed ambience to continue to lead the nation to peace and prosperity.”

While noting that Nigeria was presently getting the needed dexterity in political and economic re-engineering to tackle the complex nature of challenges, the meeting noted that as the nation approaches the general elections in 2023, Delta north sons and daughters who are eligible to vie for the state’s top job and have capacity, should indicate interest.

On the 2023 general elections, the meeting urged eligible politicians in the district for elective positions to indicate interest, assuring that such aspirants would have the support of stakeholders in the area.

“Such aspirants are assured of total support from the senatorial zone, as jostling for the governorship ticket of the state has always been contested by aspirants from all senatorial zones,” it stated.

They also passed a vote of confidence on the national caretaker committee of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, as well as the John Oyegun-led South-South Peace Building and Reconciliation Committee.

On the forthcoming congresses to elect ward, local government and state executives, the APC stakeholders resolved to lobby Delta south and central to concede the state chairmanship seat of the APC to Delta North.