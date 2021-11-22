Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are trading words over the 2023 gubernatorial election.

While the PDP advised Deltans not to vote the APC in the 2023 poll, the APC described the statement as unguarded, incendiary mudslinging and an incautious campaign of calumny.

The PDP gave the advice when one of its gubernatorial aspirants, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, visited the State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP in Asaba, to inform of his desire to contest the governorship seat in 2023.

Gbagi had pleaded with the PDP SWC to make the right choice by allowing equity and level playing field among the aspirants in the 2023 gubernatorial election, stating that the state cannot afford to joke with four years.

“What l want to do will be an addition to what Okowa has done. I am here to serve, Delta is rich, the wealth is there, we need an entrepreneur to tap it. The state requires a person the chairman would be proud of. I have remained resolute in PDP and keep mending the homes”.

Responding, the state chairman of the party, Barr Kingsley Esiso, supported by his executives said Gbagi is lucky to be in PDP because Delta is PDP and PDP, insisting that residents in the state have rejected APC.

However, Francis Amaechi of the Directorate of Media and Publicity said the APC as a party sees the PDP’s statement as the height of political cunning to deceive Deltans under the cloak of fake populism and cheap political scores.