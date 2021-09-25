The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter, has said its erstwhile state deputy chairman, Elvis Ayomanor, was an impostor for claiming to be the party’s state acting chairman.

The party in a statement authorised by its state chairman, Caretaker Committee, Prophet Jones Erue and signed by Nick Ovuakporie, director of Publicity, said the case of Ayomanor is to serve as a deterrent to other anti-party moles.

The party which likened Ayomanor’s claim to a Nollywood script being acted by a confused impostor and PDP agent who earns his daily living from controversies vowed the party would sustain the enforcement of party discipline against anyone who runs foul of the express provisions of the APC constitution no matter how highly placed.

The party statement further described Elvis Ayomanor’s claim as acting chairman as laughable.

The statement also said the false claim of Elvis Ayomanor to the position of acting chairman of the party is ridiculous.

It also called on members of the fourth estate of the realm to demand from Ayomanor to make available the letter appointing him as either deputy state chairman, Caretaker Committee, or acting chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in Delta State.