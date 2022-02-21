All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State has condemned the N12 billion loan recently approved by the state assembly and secured by the state government. The state Assembly at plenary session recently approved the sum of N12 billion Bridging Finance facility from Zenith Bank Plc for the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

Director of publicity, APC Delta State, Dr Omene Odafe, stated that the cash and carry Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) led administration of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa connived with the Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA) to obtain a humongous amount in a most opaque manner.

While saying that it has been quite obvious to Deltans that the avarice and financial recklessness of Okowa and the PDP are without bounds, he said the highly suspicious transaction is particularly insulting given the current robust financial status of the state.

“If truth be told, Delta State is arguably the last state in Nigeria that needs to borrow or should be going for any loan and for highly questionable purposes of absolutely no relevance whatsoever to the good people of Delta State.

This is clearly a case of sharing the money and hanging the debt on the neck of the people,” he said.

APC warned that every dime misappropriated or unaccounted for would eventually be recovered and absolutely every kobo stolen from the people of Delta State will be coughed out at the right time, threatening that all those involved in the wanton looting of the state that has been going on in the name of governance will pay dearly for their crimes against the good people of the state.

“Delta APC says a big and resounding capital “NO” to any more borrowing by an administration already awash with way too much money that keeps steadily disappearing into the pockets of a few while the generality of the people of the state continue to wallow in abject poverty in spite of the ‘prosperity for all Deltans’ charade of the present administration.

“It was of course to be expected that the rubber-stamp and clueless House of Assembly would just go through the motions and approve any amount requested by Okowa and PDP,” he added.

But the majority leader of the House, Hon Ferguson Onwo who moved the motion for the approval of loan said the bridging finance credit was inflow from the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said it was to cushion the effect of resumption of repayment of the federal government intervention facilities on expiration of the forbearance period.