As part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State, the state government has lined up prominent indigenes for awards in various categories.

The chairman of the central planning committee for the anniversary, Kingsley Emu told LEADERSHIP Friday in Asaba that the awardees were painstakingly selected based on their contributions to the development of the state.

Flanked by other members of the committee, Charles Aniagwu and Jackson Ekwugum, he said the award ceremony holds today.

Under the lifetime achiever category, Emu said the state has penned down former minister of information and Ijaw national leader, Edwin Clark; renowned bankers, Tony Elumelu and Jim Ovia.

On the academic category, he said the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been penciled down for recognition.

Besides, Emu said the state would be recognising three notable politicians drawn from the three senatorial districts posthumously.

He gave the names of the posthumous awardees as Mukoro Mowoe (central), James Otobo (south) and Dennis Osadebey (north).

Apart from the award and gala nite, Emu who is the economic adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said other activities have been lined for separate days to spice up the celebration. He described Delta as a unique state that has remained united as one despite its diverse ethnic nature.

“The ethnic diversity remains our strength because of the huge acculturation through which we inter-marry and live peacefully as one over the years,” he added.