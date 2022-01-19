Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, has discharged and acquitted four inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Okere-Warri in her ongoing statewide clemency programme around prison formations in the state.

No fewer than 531 inmates are shortlisted for the exercise which started on Monday. However, there is no single female inmate among the large number of inmates who are shortlisted for it.

Of the 531 awaiting trials inmates who were listed under the various courts where they were undergoing trial, 38 were transferred from the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre to Okere prison.

Among the inmates who were listed for the chief judge’s pardon were those who were awaiting trial and had spent more than 10 years in detention.

One of them, Goodluck Sunday, a bricklayer said he was arrested at Petroleum Training Institution (PTI) junction while returning from work on August 11, 2017.

