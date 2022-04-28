The controversy over the vast expanse of land at Otegbo village, Ethiope West local government area, Delta State, allocated to the Nigeria Army by His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu of Warri Kingdom, has taken a new dimension.

While the Oghara Traditional Council has protested the alleged illegal and unlawful handing over of the land to the army, the people of Obitugbo Community, Warri North local government area of the state, through the Obitugbo Community Management Committee, has warned the former to thread with caution.

In a six-page rejoinder on behalf of Obitugbo Community Management Committee, Justice Akuyoma, chairman; Esanye Luke Ariyoh, secretary and Pa Isaac Jemide, Olare – Aja, the people said that the disputed land belong to Obitugbo Community and HRM, Ogiame Atuwatse III, is the overlord of all Itsekiri land, and therefore, does nothing wrong in consenting to the wish of his subjects on land under his overlordship rights.

The rejoinder titled: “Re: Illegal And Unlawful Handing Over Of Vast Expanse Of Land Belonging To Oghara, Located At Otegbo (Which The Itsekiri Call Obitugbo) Village To The Nigeria Army By His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu Of Warri Kingdom” implored the Oghara people to pursue their case with legal option rather than resort to intimidation and threat of war.

While warning that should there be any unprovoked attack from the Oghara people, they (Obitugbo community), though peace loving, would have no other option but to defend themselves.

They said, “The issue of dispute arising from ownership of land can only be determined by the courts, a path which they Obitugbo people have chosen, instead of resulting to threat of war.”

They also urged the Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to discountenance the said allegations, describing it as alleged ” vituperation” and “a storm in a tea cup”.

In the rejoinder, the Obitugbo people claimed that the site for the proposed University of Warri, as well as other institutions are owned by Obitugbo Community.

They also claimed that Obitugbo is an Itsekiri community founded by Iyatsere Egharegbemi, who lived there with his wives, children and domestics.