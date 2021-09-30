Members of Agidiase family in Ogwashi Kingdom, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State are at loggerhead with their monarch over land sales.

While the people accused the monarch of the kingdom, HRM Obi Chude Anishi Okonjo, of alleged involvement in land grabbing and sales, the monarch vowed to abdicate the throne if he is found wanting of the accusation.

He challenged his accusers from Agidi-Ase and their sponsors to provide proofs of his involvement in land speculation.

The leaders of Agidiase family, Mr Sunday Elue Adigwe, supported by Sir Austine Eze Ebegbue, members of the embattled Iyase cabinet of the kingdom and principal members of the Agidi-Ase kindred respectively, said the monarch allowed strangers and bad elements in Otulu to violate the gazetted land of Agidi-Ase.

According to them, their position is supported by the Igbo Land Tenure System, saying Obi distorted the custom, tradition and historical facts about the kingdom to suit his land grabbing disposition.

They said, “That the Obi appointed a parallel Iyase who has been impersonating the original Iyase has been the bane of controversy. Hence illegal tenants in satellite towns of the kingdom, in collaboration with the cabals of the Obi, took advantage of his divide and rule game, capitalise on his vulnerability, to be pursuing legal owners and auctioning their common patrimony to the highest bidders.”

They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to set up a panel of inquiry into the activities of the monarch and caution him against forceful takeover of landed property for peace to return to the kingdom.

But the monarch described his attackers from Otulu, a satellite community in his kingdom as ‘criminal elements’, saying “if anybody can provide evidence, documented proofs, that I have been involved, or sold land of Ogwashi-Uku, I will abdicate the throne. The allegation is as serious as that. My father didn’t sell land or involve in land racketeering, so while would I do that?”