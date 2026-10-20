The Delta State Government has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of former Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, who died in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, at the age of 71.

The government announced the mourning period in a statement posted on its verified X handle on Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, the mourning period took effect on Monday, October 19, in recognition of Uduaghan’s contributions to the state during his tenure as governor from 2007 to 2015.

The statement, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had directed that all flags on public buildings across the state be flown at half-mast throughout the three-day mourning period.

The directive, the government said, is a mark of respect for the deceased former governor.

Uduaghan, who served as Delta State governor for eight years, was a prominent political figure in the state.