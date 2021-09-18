The crisis between the two warring communities of Ughelli kingdom,

Ekiugbo and Otor-Iwhreko, in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state has resurfaced.

A pandemonium yesterday left three dead, scores injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The Ughelli main market has been shut down as tension continues to mount from both warring communities to attack each other.

Trouble started when members of Ekiugbo community who were observing the ‘Iyeri’ feast of Ughelli Kingdom danced to the Ughelli main market area and were attacked by youths from Otor-Iwhreko leaving three dead and scores injured.

Speaking to our correspondent, president general of Ekiugbo community, Comrade Benard Baker, said members of his community were in their happy mood as they were celebrating their kingdom’s feast when youths from Otor-Iwhreko attacked them.

Early this year a fight erupted between the two communities over the ownership of the Ughelli main market that led to killing of dozens and destruction of property.

At the time of filing this report efforts to get the president general of Otor-Iwhreko for a comment failed as his phone lines were switched off.