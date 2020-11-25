By Royal Ibeh,

The Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), an agency under the Delta State government, has commissioned four Diabetes and Hypertension Clinics (DHC) across the state as part of a coordinated initiatives to combat high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the state.

The DHC initiative is a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative between DSCHC and Sanofi, a global healthcare and biotechnology company focused on human health, aimed at bridging the gaps by bringing healthcare closer to hard-to-reach communities.

The flag-off ceremony, which was held at the Obior Health Facility, Delta State, also featured free public screening for diabetes and hypertension.

While explaining the rationale for the public-private partnership, Dr Ben Nkechika, the Director General and CEO of Delta State Contributory Health Commission, said the establishment of the clinics was in line with the state government’s resolve to provide quality health care to all Deltans.

He noted that cost of treatment represents a huge burden on the patients and that government decided to explore PPP options so that patients who require care are supported free of charge through the state’s contributory health scheme. “All you need to do is get enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme and you will be treated free,” he said.

Earlier, while welcoming guests to the event, the board chairman, Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta called on residents to patronize the centres in order to reduce the burden of hypertension and diabetes in the state.

Akpoveta disclosed that the state government through the commission is determined to provide quality health care to the people in the state, especially in the rural communities. He expressed joy that the goal is being fulfilled through the PPP with Sanofi on diabetes and hypertension.

The General Manager of Sanofi in Nigeria and Ghana, Pharm. Folake Odediran disclosed that her company’s partnership with the Commission in establishing the centres of excellence was in line with its purpose to understand the healthcare needs of people in places it serves and to help in solving those needs.