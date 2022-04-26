Residents of Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State and the state government have disagreed over the state of the road in Emevor-Orogun area.

The state government described residents of the community who barricaded the Ughelli/Asaba expressway to protest the abandonment of the road blackmailers.

The protesters who stormed the road in the early hours, displaying placards, leaves and chanting songs of grievances, lamented the untold hardship they had been going through for over two decades due to the bad state of the road.

A native of the community who identified himself as Mr. K. Oghoghor said his people are agitating for the construction of the Emevor-Orogun road that has been left in a dilapidated state since 1999.

“During the Isoko North constituency bye election to replace the late Hon. Tim Owhefere, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa specifically promised that if Emevor people can vote for PDP, the road would be constructed,” he stated, adding “During the election, Emevor had the highest number of votes for PDP, but the governor did not fulfil his promise.

It was not in the 2021 budget and no provision was made for it in 2022.”

In a reaction, the Delta commissioner representing Isoko ethnic nationality on the board of DESOPADEC, Dr. Paul Oweh, said the protest was politically motivated and carried out by misguided elements

Oweh said, “For reasons best known to the protesters, they are blackmailing me, blackmailing the governor and that is why they embarked on this. Throughout 20 years, they didn’t get a total of 1kilometer of road and they didn’t fight. In less than three years, l have been able to attract 4.2 kilometres of road completed through my efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been following up with the governor since that time. Two weeks ago, the governor called me and l went to see him. He called the commissioner for works and gave him charge to quickly bring a memo for the road.

“It was introduced to the director, assistant director and field engineers. Reports have been given to the Commissioner. I have given this information to the king, the president-general and youths of the town,” he said.