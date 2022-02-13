The Delta State government, on Sunday, has shut down a private school, Arise And Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, after a teacher flogged a one-year-old pupil to death.

The Commissioner for Primary Education, Hon. Chika Ossai, through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, led a team that sealed off the school premises located at Camp 74 in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area of State.

The said pupil was flogged 31 strokes of cane after playing with water during school hours and became wet. The child died at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where he was receiving medical treatment.

The proprietress of the school and the culprit, who is a son to the proprietress, have also been arrested while investigation was ongoing.

Ossai Ovie Success, Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Special Duties, disclosed the development via a Facebook post on Sunday

He wrote: “We just closed the school in Asaba where that young boy was flogged to death.”

He continued: “The Delta State Government will always protect lives and property of everyone living in Delta State.

“When I said we will make sure justice is done, some of you said Ossai Ovie Success has come again. Now you can see the action we have taken as a government.”

