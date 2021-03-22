ADVERTISEMENT

By INNEH BARTH, Asaba

Delta State government says it will continue to use indigenous contractors in the construction of roads and bridges in the state as a deliberate policy to encourage them.

The state commissioner for works, Chief James Augoye, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, after the commissioning of the Effurun – Otor and Ovwor- Olomu bridge in Ughelli South local government area of the state, explained that it was a deliberate policy of the state government to encourage indigenous contractors to compete favourable with multinational construction firms.

He assured that roads and bridges constructed by indigenous contractors were of high quality that could stand the test of time.

Citing the newly commissioned bridge as a case study, the works commissioner charged Deltans to take ownership of the roads and bridges constructed by the state government by maintaining them.

He added that blockade of drainages, indiscriminate parking of fuel tankers and other heavy duty vehicles and dumping of refuse on roads would no longer be acceptable by the state government.

On the alleged blockade of the newly commissioned access road to the Warri Refinery and Petrol Chemicals, Ekpan by the military, he promised to approach the military authorities to open up the road, noting that the access road was constructed to decongest the volume of traffic at the Shagwolo end of the road.