BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned the alleged attempt by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) to subvert the will of the good people of Umutu Ward 17 in Ukwuani local government are of Delta State.

In a statement jointly signed by the national chairman of IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, and national secretary, Yusuf Dantalle and made

available to journalists in Abuja, it noted that the Umutu Ward 17 election results confirmed that councillorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mr Enudu Eugene Chukwuka, duly won the election.

According to the statement, “While one of the core mandates of the Inter-Party Advisory Council is to deepen our nascent democracy, the current leadership will not in anyway sacrifice the legitimate mandate of lawful candidates irrespective of their political party on the altar of political correctness as any attempt to suppress the collective will of Nigerian voters at all levels will be heavily resisted.”

“The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) is implored to resist the temptation of being hijacked by desperate failed

political actors and immediately announce the winner of the election as anything contrary may have dire consequences.

“We call on civil society organisations and other critical stakeholders to intervene through aggressive advocacy so as to salvage

the planned pilfering of an electoral mandate and also to ensure that this case in view serves as a deterrent to other State Independent

Electoral Commissions with the penchant for organising charades in the name elections.

“The Delta State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council is by the aforementioned call directed to take all necessary actions within the

ambits of the law to defend our democracy and ensure that the plan to subvert the will of the people is halted.

“Furthermore, the ongoing electoral amendment should empower INEC in place of SIECs to conduct all local government elections in the

country while simultaneously adopting an electronic voting system so that the sanctity of the ballot box and our electoral process can be

guaranteed,” it said.

The body, therefore, appealed to all aggrieved voters in Ukwuani local government area of Delta State to eschew violence and stand unapologetically by their mandate through peaceful means while calling on the law enforcement agencies to maintain neutrality and peace.