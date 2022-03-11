Concerned Delta State Local Government Primary School Teachers Contributory Retirees (CDSLGPSTC), have protested at the gate of Government House, Asaba, and major streets in the state capital over their unpaid gratuities and pensions.

According to them, since 2014, it has become disheartening that government was unable to pay the over 6,683 retirees after 35 years of meritorious service.

Speaking during the protest, Chief Helen Ejieh, chairman, Primary School Retirees, and three other leaders, said as at November 2020, the government was owing the retirees over N51 billion which has increased to over N54 billion as at October 2021.

She said Governor lfeanyi Okowa had ignored their sufferings and several pleas despite their appeals through several eminent Deltans such as the commissioner of police, monarchs, state advisory committee, priests, bishops, archbishops, former governors and others.

The spokesperson lamented that the retirees are dying in their numbers, due to ill health and penury, adding that the N300 million being released monthly to offset the N54billion was grossly inadequate as it will take over 15 years to offset the N54billion owed as at October, 2021.

“Since we cannot endure the sufferings any longer, we have come here together to make our demands directly to you, all well meaning Deltans and the general public. We are not unaware of the contingent of military presence here, but have resolved to put our destinies in our hands,” they said.

They vowed to sustain the agitation until the monthly allocation to the Bureau of Local Government is increased from N300 million to N2 billion, the entire backlog is cleared, and a lump sum of about N10 billion provided to the Bureau to help reduce the burden of indebtedness to retirees as it is being done by other states of the federation.

