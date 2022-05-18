Traditional rulers in Delta State have endorsed some aspirants for the 2023 general election.

In Delta North, the monarchs have chosen Prince Ned Nwoko as their preferred candidate for the 2023 Senate seat, while in Delta Central, the monarchs advised politicians to prune down the number of aspirants.

This is part of a communique issued at the weekend after deliberations by the Anioma Kings at a meeting attended by over 40 traditional rulers at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba.

Addressing the press after the meeting chaired by the Asagba of Asaba ,Obi Prof Chike Edozien, the vice chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Abavo, King Uche Irenuwa and the secretary of the council, Obi of Atuma-Iga Kingdom, HRM Daniel Chukwuka Ogbodu said the royal fathers have unanimously given all support and prayers to Prince Ned Nwoko as their sole candidate to emerge as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the 2023 senate seat at the National Assembly.

The kings representing various communities in the nine local government areas that make up Delta North said Nwoko has demonstrated admirable patriotism, commitment and passion for the peace, unity and development of Anioma land, Delta State and Nigeria as a nation.

In Delta Central, the monarchs said it had directed the aspirants to meet along their political parties and select the best hands to fly the flag of their parties in the 2023 governorship election.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the council after the meeting, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, His Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, said the essence of the directive was to enable Urhobo aspirants emerge governorship candidates of the various political parties.

Udurhie 1 said the council, which comprised all Urhobo traditional rulers, would not endorse any candidate as all the aspirants were their sons and daughters and it was their duty to pray for their successes.

He emphasised that it was their duty as royal fathers, to counsel them to ensure that the next governor of Delta State hails from Urhobo nation.

“On behalf of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, we met today, 15th May, 2022. Principally, we invited all Urhobo governorship aspirants across all political parties to discuss with them the way forward and to let them know as Royal Fathers the need to counsel them and also to pray for them. They came, we have discussed,” he stated.