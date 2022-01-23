Traditional rulers in Delta State have moved to prevail on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to reinstate sacked casual staff of the company before embarking on new employment.

The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Abe I and Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III made the resolve during a visit by the Olu in his palace at Effurun in Uvwie local government area of Delta State at the weekend.

The Uvwie monarch appealed to the Olu of Warri to join hands with him and the Warri representative and the Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie representatives in the National Assembly to make sure NNPC reinstates the sacked workers.

Abe said as monarchs they would continue to listen to their subjects and urged the subjects to also respect and support their monarchs.

He commended the Olu of Warri for the visit, saying it was the second time he was visiting the Uvwie Palace since the history of the kingdom.

He enjoined the Olu of Warri to carry everyone along as the father of all his subjects including those that did not support him before he was enthroned.

The Uvwie monarch noted that the visit would further cement the relationship between both kingdoms and enjoined the Iwere nation to give the Olu of Warri the necessary support for him to take the area to greater heights.

Earlier, the Olu of Warri thanked the Ovie for the warm reception accorded him and his subjects, pledging to support the Uvwie Kingdom within his reach, especially as it would benefit both kingdoms.

He thanked God Almighty for making the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom the first his direct neighbour, stressing that the best time for both kingdoms had just begun.

The Olu of Warri said he had forgiven everyone that offended him before his coronation and that his palace was open to those who want true reconciliation.

The Ovie not only presented a gift to the Olu of Warri to mark his visit to the palace, his council of chiefs and some of his subjects received the Olu of Warri who was accompanied by his council of chiefs and some Itsekiris in Uvwie LGA to the Uvwie Palace.

The various dance troupes of both kingdoms also entertained the two monarchs briefly before the Olu of Warri and his entourage were formerly entertained according to the custom and tradition of Uvwie Kingdom.