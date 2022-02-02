Hundreds of residents of Ovrode Community in Isoko North local government area of Delta State, have continued to block the Ughelli-Kwale-Asaba expressway in protest against government neglect.

The residents had barricaded the major expressway, preventing vehicular movement for hours especially commutters and motorists plying the roads.

The placards carrying protesters comprised of men, women and youths, alleged neglect by government.

The protesters said there are no basic amenities anywhere in the oil producing community.

Some of placards bore inscription such as “We are neglected and abandoned in Ovrode Community”, “Federal and State Governments should come to Ovrode aid”, “Ovrode is bleeding, come to our rescue”, “No Government Presence in Ovrode”, “Unconducive learning environment in Ovrode Government Schools”, among others.

The residents who vowed not to vacate the road until their demands are addressed, were protesting alleged neglect of their community by State and Federal Government.

Commuters and motorists who were traveling through the road to either Onitsha or Asaba, the state capital were stranded for hours.

Addressing newsmen, the President General of Ovrode Community, Mr Felix Efedhoma, said, “Ovrode as an Oil producing Community since 1963 till date, has no federal or state government projects in the community.

“Ovrode Community has no primary health care center, no portable water to drink, both Primary and Secondary school in the Community are all dilapidated. No road network within the community, no State or Federal Government structure in the community.

“Even the Hon member representing Isoko North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly months ago held a town hall meeting with us and promised to channel our grievance to the State Government. We equally wrote a letter to the State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as regards how they short changed us as a community. But as we speak, no positive response from him or the State Governor. This is appalling and we are not happy with it.” he added.

Also speaking, the Secretary General of Ovrode Community, Comrade Jerry Akibe, noted that, “in this 21st century we, the people of Ovrode Community still drink well and stream water. No State or Federal Government project in the community including that of NDDC and DESOPADEC.

“We as a peaceful loving community has supported both State and Federal Government in all elections since 1999 till date.”

But the presence of Government at all levels is not felt in the community. No State or Government appointment. This shows that, the state and federal government has taken Ovrode Community for granted which we want to put an end to today.

Others who corroborated the President General and Secretary of Ovrode Community are; Comrade Simon Okata, Beauty Ojaeimo. They all frowned at the poor state of infrastructural development in Ovrode Community, noting that, they will continue the protest till when both State and Federal Government answer them. BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

