All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said the three chieftains of the party who resigned their membership on Tuesday have no electoral value.

The acting state publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina; acting state secretary, Precious Enuenweayoi, and welfare secretary, Cyril Ogodo and a former deputy chairman, had on Tuesday resigned their positions and membership from the APC.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, who received the political adviser to the governor, Chief Isaac Anwuzia and Oshimili North PDP chairman, Chief Nduka Ogwuda, during ward 9 meeting in Okpanam yesterday into the PDP, said some of them were original members of the PDP who left for one reason or the other but was glad that they were back to the ruling party.

But in a statement on Tuesday night by Pius Ituru of the Directorate of Media and Publicity, APC Delta State, said hitherto even in their Wards the decampees have failed to contribute anything meaningful to the growth of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The exit of the decampees can be described as “good riddance to bad rubbish” because the party has come to discover that they were moles in the fold of Delta APC that is waxing very strong. The party is not surprised and unperturbed because the decampees cannot mobilise to win even councillorship position in a local government election.

“We remain resolute under our amiable Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who has not left anyone in doubt that, come 2023 APC in Delta will clinch to power to redeem Deltans from the dark years of PDP rule,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the SSG told the gathering not to be in a hurry to support any governorship candidate for the 2023 election but wait for the leaders of the party in the state to take a decision that will be communicated to them appropriately.

ADVERTISEMENT