Delta State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Kingsley Esiso and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Prophet Jones Erue, have been trading words over defection of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

Nwaoboshi is the pioneer secretary of the PDP in Delta State and at present, chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who recently defected to APC.

Receiving some defectors from African Democratic Party (ADP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) in Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area, Esiso vowed to teach the defected senator a political lesson.

Esiso spoke at a civic reception organised by Okpanam for secretary to the state government (SSG), Patrick Ukah, who hails from the town, alleging that Nwaoboshi betrayed his people and the PDP.

“Your father trained you in school from primary to university, and after 21 years, you decide to fight your father, will you succeed? PDP made Nwaoboshi special adviser, commissioner, party chairman and now senator, yet he defected.

We are waiting for him, we will crush him,” Esiso boasted.

But Erue replied that the disparaging comments by Esiso were provocative and wishy-washy over the senator’s well thought out decision to quit the dying PDP currently wobbling on shaky legs.

“The party is shocked at the undignified posturing of Kingsley Afejuku from Sapele whose nomenclature changed to Kingsley Esiso from Ethiope East in order to gain relevance and chairmanship position of PDP, appearing in public and making reckless statements against a sitting senator.”