The Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, on Thursday, said his purpoted suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was unconstitutional and can’t stand.

Advertisements





LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Nwaoboshi was reportedly suspended on Wednesday by the Delta State Working Committee of the PDP.

But reacting to the suspension on Thursday, the Senator said the State Working Committee of the party can’t suspend him in gross disregard for the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Nwaoboshi’s legislative aide, Philip Elueme, the lawmaker accused the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of remotely controlling the action of the working committee of the party.

“It is irrational, laughable, illegal and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti democratic forces masquarading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing – Audi Alteram Paten – as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that superceeds all other documents,” he said.

According to Nwaoboshi, the PDP 2017 constitution as amended, chapter 10, article 57(7), page 99 incapacitated the working committee from suspending him.

Advertisements

“By the provisions, the State Working Committee has demonstrated complete undemocratic and anti-constitutional behaviour which has rendered their uncharitable pronounced action purportedly suspending Nwaoboshi as null and void and of no consequence whatsoever.

“In the light of the above abysmal development, Nwaoboshi wishes to use this medium to beseech all his teaming supporters, loyalists and numerous party faithfuls, in Delta State and beyond to remain calm in the face of this latest, ridiculously irrational charade and unbecoming action by anti democratic, ‘gestapo – fascists’ and forces of darkness, masquerading as party officials who, unfortunately, are teleguided, sheepishly and ‘remote controlled’ by the usual embattled suspect in Government House, Asaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nwaoboshi wishes to use this medium to reassure all his numerous supporters and well wishers to remain calm and watch this unfolding political thriller with stoic equanimity,” the statement added.