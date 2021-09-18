The Delta State police command has dismissed two officers of the command for assaulting one Brodrick Omesan.

Sgt. Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie before their dismissal were attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri. Trouble started on August 12, 2021 when they engaged in an illegal duty along Estate Roundabout in Warri.

They accosted a tricycle rider, one Brodrick Omesan of Oviri Street, Agbaro and an argument ensued between them and the man. They allegedly pushed and beat him up, leading to serious injuries on his head.

He was rushed to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to DSP. Bright Edafe, the police spokesman, upon receiving the complaint the commissioner immediately directed that the case be transferred to SCID for investigation.

“Investigation later revealed that the two officers had a case to answer on the serious assault of the victim who is still in critical condition. The CP, Ari Muhammed Ali, again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room.

The commissioner while also ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department and be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He assured members of the public of the readiness of the command to deal decisively with any erring officer and also send a strong warning to officers of the command that abuse of human rights, incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated.