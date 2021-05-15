BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Stakeholders from Delta State have called for the immediate implementation of recent resolutions of southern governors regarding open grazing of cattle.

Seventeen southern governors under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) on Tuesday endorsed the 12-point communiqué issued after a meeting in Asaba, Delta State where they resolved to ban open grazing, which has been a source of conflicts between herders and farmers in the country.

The commissioner for information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, called on members of the National Assembly to cut their recess and join hands with stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the insecurity challenge in the country.

He said the call became necessary in view of the worsening security situation in all parts of the country, stressing that all tiers of government should synergise to make the country safe for the citizens.

The Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), after its monthly meeting in Warri South local government council, backed the southern governors, especially on the ban on open grazing of cattle.

The ALGON chairman in the state who is also chairman of Ika North East local government area, Mr Victor Ebonka, said they resolved in their meeting to enforce the ban on open grazing in their various local government areas.

“We have asked our council chairmen to liaise with relevant authorities and ensure immediate enforcement of the ban.

“Southern farmers are losing hundreds of millions of naira to plundering of food crops through encroachments on farmlands which expose the region to famine and acute food scarcity,” he said.

While urging the governors to match their resolution with actions, Ebonka said; “Enough is enough concerning these criminal herdsmen who have been terrorising our people. We also back our governors on the call for national dialogue, restructuring, respect for federal character among other resolutions reached by our governors.

“We are tired and sick of activities of these killer herdsmen. Our farmers now find it difficult to go to their farms for fear of being raped, killed or kidnapped. Our rural dwellers can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by these ravaging armed herdsmen.

“Open grazing is no longer acceptable to us as a people. Those who trade in cows should devise a better and modern method of protecting their cattle. We shall no longer tolerate open grazing in our communities,” Ebonka stated.