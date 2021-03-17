ADVERTISEMENT

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN has said that Delta State cannot claim the £4.2m fund promised Nigeria by the United Kingdom (UK), which is part of the money said to have been looted by Mr James Ibori, a former governor of the state, and forfeited to the UK government.

In a statement, the legal luminary opined that the said money was forfeited to the UK when it prosecuted Mr. Ibori for money laundering in 2012, and that there was no court order conferring on either Nigeria or Delta State the right to claim beneficiary of the fund.

“My reaction to the raging controversy surrounding the ownership of the £4.2m promised to be returned by the UK government is simply that Delta State cannot claim the fund. The background to the controversial money is that Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, was prosecuted and convicted by the UK government in the UK for money laundering in 2012.

“The Court ordered that the money be forfeited to the UK Government. There is no court order from UK making Nigeria or Delta State the beneficiary of that fund. Nigeria did not prosecute Ibori and Delta State did not prosecute Ibori in that case,” averred the learned silk.