The chairman of Delta State League Management Committee, Lucky Sunday Nkeki, has expressed delight that with the coming of Bet9ja, the state league will witnessed improved fortunes in organisation and parti

The former BCC Lions of Gboko defender said with the partnership with Bet9ja, the league that will be played in four different venues across the three Senatorial districts of the state will witnessed tremendous improve from the previous editions.

Lucky Sunday said that 40 clubs from the various parts of the state across the three senatorial districts while the four venues have been placed in such a way that the clubs will not find it difficult to access the venues for their matches.

The Committee Chairman further said that the four venues would at the end of the first phase, produce the best two teams each that will forge ahead to play the Super 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, where the winner as well as the runners up of the League will emerge.

He noted that the winner will go home with N1 million, the second position will go home with N500, and 000.00 while the third position will receive N300, 000.00 as the prize money.

The highest goal scorer, according to him will receive N100, 000.00, the Most Valuable player who will receiveN50, 000.00 and the best goalkeeper who will equally receive N50, 000.00 as the prize money.

He equally said that there is plan to reward the best player of each week if they can get sponsorship for it.

Meanwhile, draws for the league will held yesterday at the Patrick Okpomo Football House,Asaba.

