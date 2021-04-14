ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Defending champions Delta yesterday grabbed more gold medals to gain an unassailable lead and widen the gap between them and other contestants at the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF).

Team Delta took their total medal haul to 298, comprising 124 gold, 91 silver and 83 bronze, to maintain a dominant lead at the top of the medal table and mathematically emerge champions of the festival.

What this means is that, with just a few events to be decided today, the final day of the Games, Team Delta have again retained the ‘Nigerian Olympic’ title.

According to the medals table released yesterday by the Games Services Unit, hosts Edo, Delta’s closest rivals, would need to win at least 21 gold medals upstage the champion designate.

The hosts currently have 103 gold, 97 silver and 85 bronze, totaling 285 medals.

Team Bayelsa are third with 48 gold, 42 silver and 49 bronze for a total of 139 medals, while Rivers are in fourth place with 27 gold, 27 silver and 47 bronze.

Team Lagos in fifth place with 22 gold, 27 silver and 43 bronze medals ahead of Akwa Ibom in sixth position with 77 medals, 17 of which are gold.

Oyo is seventh with 64 medals, edging Ogun state into eight position with 58 medals, while Kano and Plateau in ninth and 10th position with 56 and 32 medals respectively.

Abia, Imo, Cross River, FCT, Ondo state, Anambra, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Bauchi states occupy the 11th to 20th positions in that order.

Niger, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ekiti, Borno, Osun, Gombe, Zamfara, Yobe, Katsina , Kebbi, Kogi, Adamawa, Sokoto, Benue and Taraba states also occupy the 21st to 36th positions respectively, while seated bottom of the table with no single medal won after 10 days of competition.

The biennial sporting fiesta which officially commenced with a colourful opening ceremony on April 6, will climax today with all participants scheduled to depart tomorrow.