The Delta State government has said those behind the de-roofing and locking up of a school in the state should be prepared to face the circumstances.

An alleged land merchant cum politician de-roofed three blocks of 10 classrooms at the St Malachy’s Primary School, Sapele, claiming that they bought the government school from a particular family in Ugbeyiyi, Sapele.

The commissioner for primary education, Hon Chika Ossai, gave the warning when he led a delegation to open the school gate which had been lock up for the past one month, warning those behind the act to desist.

The commissioner who had in his team the chairman of SUBEB, Hon Sunny Ogwu, the chairman of Sapele local government area and security personnel engaged a pay loader to evacuate the hips of sand used to block the entrance of the school.

Ossai who frowned at the development, said no person, no matter how highly placed in the society has the right to buy government school and lock the pupils and teachers outside the school compound thereby denying them access to education.

The commissioner asked the security agencies to go after all those involved in the deal and bring them to book, as government would not entertain any criminal intent that would jeopardise the educational policy of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team expressed dismay at the action of those behind the alleged sale of the school who also allegedly carried away the pupils’ chairs and other learning materials as well as the school’s signpost.

Meanwhile, teachers of the school and people of Ugbeyiyi in Sapele community have commended the state government for taking the bold step to open the school.

They described the action of the notable politician in the area as man’s inhumanity to man and urged the state government to ensure that justice prevails on the matter.