Kaduna State Government has warned that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is already in the country and the Delta variant of the virus is responsible for the rising infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in some parts of Nigeria and Africa.

A statement signed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, noted that the ‘’situation has put Kaduna, FCT, Kano, Oyo, Rivers and Plateau states on RED ALERT.’’

Dr Balarabe who is the Chair of the State Task Force on Covid-19, also called on ‘’traditional and religious leaders as well as all residents of the state to be more proactive in safeguarding their own health, that of their families and by extension, overall health of the public.’’

The Deputy Governor advised that residents of Kaduna state should ‘’prioritize strict adherence to all the protocols in places of religious and social gatherings.’’

According to her, government has to ‘’ minimize the risk of importation of the variant in the state through strengthened surveillance at all points of entry, putting suspected cases in quarantine.’’

The statement further said that confirmed cases will be ‘’ put in isolation and managed till they no longer pose a threat to Public Health. We will not relent on this.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor advised that large gatherings should be suspended and ‘’all indoor gatherings should be limited to half capacity for halls to ensure physical distancing, ensuring temperature checks, use of face mask, provision for handwashing /use of sanitisers.’’

Dr Balarabe also reminded citizens of the message of the FORWARD campaign which emphasizes the use of facemasks, observing physical distancing and respiratory hygiene, as well as washing of hands regularly with soap and running water to maintain hand hygiene.

The statement noted that citizens should largely remain indoors and exercise regularly to keep fit as well as eat healthy diets to prevent disease and heal the body.