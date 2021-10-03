A student of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Warri South-West local government area of Delta State, and caterer, have lost their lives in boat mishap on the Warri River.

However, beside the student and the caterer (names withheld) who lost their lives, other students who were on the boat survived the accident.

The incident occurred on Friday when the deceased and other passengers were travelling from the university community to Warri.

Sources told our correspondent that the victims boarded a private boat against the school boat which they already paid for as part of their school fees.

Some of the victims recounted that the board capsized on their way to Warri on Friday morning, adding that the boat driver has been arrested by operatives of the Marine Police.

One of the students, who boarded the boat for the ill-fated trip, said some of the passengers including locals were not wearing lifejackets and do not know how to swim.

The source added that the lifeless bodies of the deceased were later recovered by local divers.

The deceased student was said to have been buried by his family on Friday evening while the corpse of the caterer was deposited at the Warri Central Hospital morgue.

A top of official of the university confirmed the incident, saying that the boat driver has been arrested by operatives of Marine Police.

The official, who declined to be mentioned in this report, added, “They boarded a private boat against the school rule that students and staff should only make use of school owned boats and any other one provided by management to ferry students to Warri.

“It was on their way going that the boat capsized. Unfortunately, one of our students and caterer drowned in the process.

“We don’t know exactly what happened but the boat driver is already answering questions from police. The school has never recorded a case of boat mishap since we commenced academic activities through our boats.”

An operative of the Marine Police also confirmed the incident, saying that the boat driver was in their custody.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, promised to give details of the incident later.