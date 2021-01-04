BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the late Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group was a tireless patriot and an irrepressible believer in the potential of Nigeria for greatness, saying the deluge of tributes that greeted his sudden demise was a testament of the depth of his footprint across various fields.

The Governor who had before now condoled with the family and management of LEADERSHIP Group in another Condolence Letter to the family of the late Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah he personally signed on behalf of Lagos State said the publisher,’’ demonstrated his commitment to Nigeria’s greatness in everything he did from his Interventions in his widely-read columns, to his decision to establish a newspaper group that has since become one of the most respected and successful media institutions in the land.’’

The letter read in part, ‘’On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with the entire Nda-lsaiah family, as well as the Board, Management and Staff of the Leadership Newspaper Group, on the demise of your Husband, Father, Publisher and Chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-lsaiah.

‘’The deluge of tributes that has followed his sad and untimely passing on the 11th of December, 2020 Is testament to the largeness and depth of the footprints he left across various fields during his lifetime; from pharmacy to media to politics and for business and entrepreneurship.

‘’Sam was a tireless patriot and an irrepressible believer in the potential of Nigeria for greatness. He demonstrated this in everything he did, from his Interventions in his widely-read columns, to his decision to establish a newspaper group that has since become one of the most respected and successful media institutions in the land.

‘’His many achievements while alive earned him the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, the voice of the Nupe people. Indeed, in his newspaper columns, he was a voice for many Nigerians across various ethnic, religious and class lines.

‘’I mourn his untimely demise, and commiserate with his family, the Leadership Group, and the wide array of friends he left behind in every part of Nigeria, and to whom, by all accounts, he demonstrated utmost loyalty at all times.

‘’It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant them all the fortitude to bear this very sad loss, and keep Mr. Nda-Isaiah’s ideals and his vision for Nigeria alive. ‘’