Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday observed that the deluge of tributes that greeted the sudden demise of the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, was a testament to the depth of his footprint across various fields of endeavours in the country.

He said the late media icon was a tireless patriot and an irrepressible believer in the potential of Nigeria for greatness.

In another condolence letter to the family of the late Nda-Isaiah he personally signed on behalf of Lagos State government, the governor condoled with the Nda-Isaiah family and management of LEADERSHIP Group again, saying the late publisher demonstrated his commitment to Nigeria’s greatness in everything he did.

The governor said this was demonstrated through his interventions in his widely-read column, as well as his decision to establish a newspaper group that has since become one of the most respected and successful media institutions in the land.

Sanwo-Olu stated: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with the entire Nda-lsaiah family, as well as the Board, Management and Staff of the LEADERSHIP Group, on the demise of your husband, father, publisher and chairman, Mr Sam Nda-lsaiah.

“The deluge of tributes that has followed his sad and untimely passing on the 11th of December, 2020 Is testament to the largeness and depth of the footprints he left across various fields during his lifetime; from pharmacy to media to politics and to business and entrepreneurship.

“Sam was a tireless patriot and an irrepressible believer in the potential of Nigeria for greatness. He demonstrated this in everything he did, from his interventions in his widely-read columns, to his decision to establish a newspaper group that has since become one of the most respected and successful media institutions in the land.

“His many achievements while alive earned him the traditional title of Kakaki Nupe, the voice of the Nupe people. Indeed, in his newspaper column, he was a voice for many Nigerians across various ethnic, religious and class lines.

“I mourn his untimely demise, and commiserate with his family, the LEADERSHIP Group, and the wide array of friends he left behind in every part of Nigeria, and to whom, by all accounts, he demonstrated utmost loyalty at all times.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant them all the fortitude to bear this very sad loss, and keep Mr Nda-Isaiah’s ideals and his vision for Nigeria alive.”

His Death Shocking, Huge Loss – Tajj Bank

In the same vein, the management of TAJBank Limited, a leading non-interest bank in the country, yesterday described the death of the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group as shocking and a huge loss to the nation.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of the media organisation in Abuja, the chairman of TAJBank Limited, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, described the late media mogul as a man of big ideas.

He said, “Losing Sam at this point in our history is something we cannot comprehend. God gives life and God takes it. I lost my mother recently and I am still bereaved.

“We will miss Sam. He is a great man. If you have ever met with him he will surely impact your life positively.’’

He, however, urged the LEADERSHIP Group team and his family and friends to take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through the excellent works on the ground.

“We at TajBank will continue to support the LEADERSHIP Group. We pray to God to forgive him all his sins and grant him eternal rest (Amen),’’ he prayed.

‘He Was Inspiring, Valuable Asset’

In their condolence message, the Hausa/Fulani Development Association described the late Nda-Isaiah as an inspiring, important and valuable asset, who will be greatly missed.

In a letter of condolence signed by chairman of the association, Alhaji Saidu Yakubu, the association said the death of Nda-Isaiah was a great shock.

The association prayed God to remember the good work he did while he was alive.

The condolence letter noted: “The entire members of the above named organisation wish to extend our heartfelt and sincere condolence to your organisation over the demise of your chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“It is with great shock and disbelief that we received the news of his demise. We are mourning along with you. He was definitely a very inspiring, important and valuable asset to the nation. We pray that Almighty God remember all the good works he has done while on his earthly journey.

“Our prayer for him is to find favour and eternal rest. Once again, accept our heartfelt condolences.”