The Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that democracy as a system of government even with its imperfections, remains the best option in delivering good governance and ending cultural identity crisis such as being experienced in Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah stated this while speaking as a guest speaker at the LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards 2021 with the theme, “Resetting Nigeria: Culture, Politics, Geography and the Role of Big Ideas” which was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kukah, who was represented by the Director of Communications, Archdiocese of Abuja, Fr. Patrick Alumuku, said the Nigerian State does not appreciate the value of big ideas, hence men and women of the underworld have taken control of its affairs.

He said big ideas will only grow in an environment that encourages competition and rewards merit.

The cleric said a weak bureaucratic system such as obtained in Nigeria produces extortionists who use blackmail to hide their incompetence.