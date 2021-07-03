The conventional political strategy seems to suggest that the voting power of a given polity to a much greater extent determines explicably the political patronage it receives in power-sharing arrangements. In Nigeria, the concept of power-sharing has generally been adopted to address the demands of inclusivity and fears of the inherently heterogeneous polity as well as concretizing the dyadic relationship between the Northern and Southern divides.

Between these dyadic blocks and within their delineations constant indicators must be addressed to bring about the realization of power-sharing concepts and arrangements. This is because grouping all the blocks under a single framework of analysis risk the danger of unfairness, dissension, and a tilt in voters’ sympathy. Furthermore, even between and within the blocks, some entities have proven to be major determinants of the overall outcome of general elections in particular the presidential elections.

There is now an epic quest as we move to create a more dignified democracy and adapt to the ever-changing demands that each new generation places on its democratic institutions. The quest for Katsina is centered on the dire need for the national leadership of the ruling party to recognize the power of numbers in determining the success of the party’s presidential candidate as well as position itself to adequately compensate the State in power permutation as the trudge to 2023 commences. It is the firm belief in Katsina State that the national leadership of the APC is not a Czaristic platform but rather a democratic podium that is impartial and just.

It is an indisputable fact that the numbers in a democracy are one of democracy’s core normative commitments to power-sharing arrangements. Thus, in taking a cursory look at the Katsina State Presidential elections results from 1999 to date, one notes the historical trend has always been that the victorious candidate or party won by an overwhelming margin, exceeding expectation consistently. It is clear that even in Northern Nigeria, Katsina State has been able to solidify its hold on the party systems and maintained the strategic links between political actors and voters.

This political matrix hitherto determined and will continue to decide to a great extent the votes turn-over for the ruling party’s presidential candidate in the State.

Remarkably, the total votes cast for each presidential election in Katsina State have been on an average of 1.5 million votes. It has never been a coincidence for the winning candidate or party to have a wider margin in each of the elections. The margin of the numeric values turn-over has proven enough to cover shortfalls for winning presidential candidates in certain North-Eastern and the North-Western States since 1999. No State in Northern Nigeria has had and maintained this kind of proven reliability since 1999.

Principally candidates played and will continue to play a major role in presidential elections in Katsina State. Secondly, Katsina State is such a conservative block, however, during every presidential election, the voters were willing to overlook party defects because of their need to align with the national rhythm. Thus, even within the Northern block Katsina State unlike any other State has been established to be a foremost game-changer in our national politics.

Pundits attuned to the historical perspective of Katsina politics have always highlighted that the declining intensity of ideological differences across parties in the State may have encouraged the entirety of votes cast to be directed to a candidate and a party. As a cradle of power and an ecosystem of political czars, it has always provided a dais for equilibrium in promoting a partnership model in political patronage. Katsina’s political ecosystem’s strategic votes were never by accident but a deliberate push to help candidates win.