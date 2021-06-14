Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said dialogue remains key in resolving all challenges facing the country. He thereby called for more discussions among the citizens.

The speaker, who said that every democracy has its peculiarities, noted that despite the challenges faced in the country, there is no question about the appropriateness of democracy in every society in today’s world.

Gbajabiamila specifically commended the APC-led government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for redefining democracy by bringing its dividends closer to the citizens through various people-oriented programmes and policies.

A statement by the special adviser on media and publicity to the speaker, Lanre Lasisi, said Gbajabiamila equally lauded the president for declaring June 12 Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Gbajabiamila also paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s founding fathers, especially the country’s past democratic leaders who struggled day and night to make the country united.

The speaker also hailed the citizens for their resilience and belief in democracy, urging them to remain united and defend the country’s growing democracy.