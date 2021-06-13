The newly inaugurated Senator representing Imo North, Senator Frank Ibezim, has clamoured for an additional state to be created for the South-East region, to balance some political equations.

According to the lawmaker, additional state for the region would go a long way to pacify the South-East people, while suggesting restructuring to help strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on the gains of democracy, to mark the 2021 Democracy Day, Senator Ibezim also remarked that, democracy had fared well in Nigeria, compared to the days of military regimes.

He said during the military era, due to some draconian laws, people were not supposed to speak against the government “but today, people have freedom to speak and you have free speeches also.”

On the clamour for restructuring and secession, the lawmaker said it was high time the government listen to the people and harmonise the differences to ensure peace is restored.

“Now, most Nigerians are calling for peace, and I believe that, with the challenges of our time, maybe it is a way to eventually help this nation. So, I can’t throw away those that are talking about succession.

“All I want for Nigerians is to listen to everybody, because by the time you listen to everybody we will be able to come together. I believe that, this is a great country. I believe that there is hope for positive development and I believe that now is the time for us to look inwards and work together,” Ibezim said.

He also said restructuring the country would further strengthen the unity of the people and restore peace and security.

Senator Ibezim, while throwing his weight behind creation of additional state in the South-East, added that it could only be possible through the instrumentality of the amendment of the 1999 constitution, which process is currently ongoing.

He called on Nigerians, especially, agitating groups to remain calm and await the outcome of the constitution amendment process, which he said would address many issues raised by various groups.